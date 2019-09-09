Four arrested in Friday gas station armed robbery

Photo: Jakobe Wilson, Raylon Wilson, Jaheim Thomas, and Jayrelle Griffin

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested four men following an armed robbery at an area gas station.

According to arrest documents, sometime Friday the victim stopped at the Texaco on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. As he exited his car and walked inside, the victim said he noticed four people loitering outside the front door.

As the victim walked back to his car two suspects armed with guns approached him. The other two acted as lookouts.

Authorities say the suspects demanded the victim's belongings. They ended up taking his iPhone 8 and his wallet which contained $400 in cash.

The robbers allegedly threatened to shoot the victim if he didn't provide the passcode to the phone. The victim complied and the suspects fled the area.

During the course of the investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspects as Jakobe Wilson, Raylon Wilson, Jaheim Thomas, and Jayrelle Griffin.

All four were arrested and charged with armed robbery.