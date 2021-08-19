83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four arrested for shoplifting at Denham Springs shopping center

30 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 August 19, 2021 5:34 PM August 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Four people were caught shoplifting after trying to get away with more than $2,500 in merchandise from the Juban Crossing shopping mall.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said three women and one man were arrested for removing tags and security devices from brand-name clothing items and then placing items into their personal bags.

The following four suspects were booked on charges of theft.

-Diamond Simpson, 22, of Baton Rouge

-Diamond Stevenson, 22, of Baker

-Joydarrius Allen, 22, of Baton Rouge

-Farrah Wells, 20, of Baton Rouge

Trending News

Simpson was also in possession of a handgun when she was taken into custody. She was booked on an additional charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days