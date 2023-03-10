65°
Four arrested at Trump rally in Washington state capital
OLYMPIA, Wa. - The Washington State Patrol says four demonstrators were arrested Saturday in the state capital of Olympia at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, KOMO-TV reports.
The TV station says about 225 people attended the pro-Trump rally and a group of about 150 people against Trump staged a counter-protest.
Authorities did not say if the people arrested were pro-Trump or anti-Trump. The station reports that the demonstrators are accused of assaulting a police officer.
The state patrol tells KOMO that while no troopers were injured during the rally, a sergeant drove himself to the hospital to get checked out after a demonstrator threw an unknown substance at him.
