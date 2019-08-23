Four arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Four people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of illegal narcotics.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign on Thursday. During the traffic stop, items were being thrown out of the car window by passengers, authorities said.

Officials say various amounts of methamphetamine and heroin were found inside the vehicle. As the investigation continued, a search warrant was issued at a residence located on Central Baptist Church Road off N. Burnside Avenue—more illegal narcotics were found at the home.

Detectives arrested 41-year-old Phillip Sanders, 52-year-old Bruce Miles, 20-year-old Kristin Eddy, and 37-year old Tiffini Templet.

All four were taken to the Ascension Parish Jail and booked accordingly.