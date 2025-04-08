70°
Four arrested after reports of shots fired at Vincent, 4H Club roads

1 hour 43 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 5:32 PM April 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Photo Credit to LPSO

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested four people after reports of shots fired at Vincent and 4H Club roads, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

