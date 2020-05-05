Foundation donating $75,000 to families of BRPD officers shot in line of duty

Officers Glenn Hutto Jr. and Derrick Maglone

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Foundation announced Tuesday it is donating a combined $75,000 to the families of two police officers shot by a murder suspect last month.

BRAF says it is giving grants of $50,000 and $25,000 to the families of Glenn Hutto Jr. and Derrick Maglone respectively. The money came out of the group's First Responders Fund, which is overseen by the heads of local law enforcement agencies.

Both officers were shot while trying to take a murder suspect into custody April 26. Hutto was killed during the encounter, and Maglone is still in the hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The man who shot them, Ronnie Kato, remains jailed without bond and faces several charges.