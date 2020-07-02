Found: Elderly woman in Baker home safe and sound after going missing Wednesday

BAKER - An elderly woman is now home safely after going missing on Wednesday, July 1.

According to the Baker Police Department, she is home safe and sound.

Police detectives say shortly after the search was on media outlets, the woman was found.

