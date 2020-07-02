93°
Found: Elderly woman in Baker home safe and sound after going missing Wednesday

2 hours 4 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2020 Jul 2, 2020 July 02, 2020 2:12 PM July 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: Zandria Thomas

BAKER - An elderly woman is now home safely after going missing on Wednesday, July 1.

According to the Baker Police Department, she is home safe and sound.

Police detectives say shortly after the search was on media outlets, the woman was found.

Anyone with information on a missing person's whereabouts in Baker, Louisiana is urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, extension 1.

