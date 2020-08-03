76°
FOUND: Authorities find missing Livingston Parish boy
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities located a missing boy Sunday night.
Sunday afternoon the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on Facebook about Ryder Bishop, who was last seen Saturday morning.
Bishop is a white male, who is 5'6" tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black high-top Nike shoes.
Bishop was last seen early morning Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Ashley Heights trailer park off of Buddy Ellis Road.
LPSO posted on Facebook that Bishop is safe.
