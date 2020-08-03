FOUND: Authorities find missing Livingston Parish boy

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities located a missing boy Sunday night.

Sunday afternoon the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on Facebook about Ryder Bishop, who was last seen Saturday morning.

Bishop is a white male, who is 5'6" tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black high-top Nike shoes.

Bishop was last seen early morning Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Ashley Heights trailer park off of Buddy Ellis Road.