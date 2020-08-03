76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FOUND: Authorities find missing Livingston Parish boy

3 hours 30 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, August 02 2020 Aug 2, 2020 August 02, 2020 10:19 PM August 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

LIVINGSTON PARISH -  Authorities located a missing boy Sunday night.

Sunday afternoon the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on Facebook about Ryder Bishop, who was last seen Saturday morning.

Bishop is a white male, who is 5'6" tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black high-top Nike shoes.

Bishop was last seen early morning Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Ashley Heights trailer park off of Buddy Ellis Road. 

LPSO posted on Facebook that Bishop is safe. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days