Foul play not suspected in Zachary house fire

ZACHARY - Firefighters were called to a morning house fire in Zachary.

The fire was reported around 1:41 a.m. at a home in the 3500 block of Little Farms. At the scene, firefighters found the fire coming through the roof of the home. Officials say all occupants made it out of the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Foul play isn't suspected.