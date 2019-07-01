82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Foul play not suspected in Zachary house fire

2 hours 41 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 July 01, 2019 7:15 AM July 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Firefighters were called to a morning house fire in Zachary.

The fire was reported around 1:41 a.m. at a home in the 3500 block of Little Farms. At the scene, firefighters found the fire coming through the roof of the home. Officials say all occupants made it out of the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Foul play isn't suspected.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days