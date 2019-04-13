76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Foul play not suspected after woman found dead in East Feliciana Parish

2 hours 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 April 13, 2019 6:16 PM April 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST FELICIANA - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday afternoon in East Feliciana Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, the body was located in the 19000 block of Highway 10. Investigators were unable to find anything suspicious at the scene. Foul play isn't suspected.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. The coroner's office is working to determine the cause of death.

Officials are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing the woman's name. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days