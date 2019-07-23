Foul play not ruled out in vacant house fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have yet to rule out foul play in a house fire at a vacant home on Mallard Street Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the scene just after 7 a.m. and found a vacant home found engulfed in flames, threatening neighboring homes.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, but the vacant home is considered a total loss.

According to first responders, approximately $35,000 in property was lost in the fire.

The fire department said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and that investigators have not ruled out foul play.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is asking anyone with information about the fire to call BRFD Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.