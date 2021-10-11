84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Foul play not ruled out in disappearance of BR woman

Monday, October 11 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - City Police issued an advisory Monday morning for help to find 56-year-old Angela Lennette. 

While there's an active effort to find Lennette, investigators on her missing person's case are not ruling out foul play in her disappearance. 

Lennette, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on Saturday (Oct. 9) in the 2900 block of Seneca Street wearing a white shirt and blue sweat pants. 

Baton Rouge Police request anyone with information on where Lennette could be located can contact the police department directly at 225-389-2000 or call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

