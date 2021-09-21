Foster parents arrested after toddler in their care dies

CARVILLE - A toddler died almost two months after being officially in the care of two foster parents.

Saint Gabriel Police Department said Teresita and Ruben Morgan began to foster two toddler-age twin girls at the end of July. The Morgans were the only ones caring for the child for the two weeks before the incident.

Deputies said the foster parents brought one of the children to OLOL in Baton Rouge with head trauma Sept. 12. The child was announced brain dead one week later.

According to arrest documents, the couple gave "multiple inconsistent stories" when explaining what happened to the toddler.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Officer performed an autopsy on the girl Monday and ruled the death a homicide. Both Teresita and Ruben Morgan were booked into jail for second-degree murder.