Fort Worth officer resigns after fatal shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Fort Worth police chief says an officer accused in the fatal shooting of a woman inside her own home has resigned.

Interim Chief Ed Kraus said Monday that if the officer, Aaron Dean, had not resigned, he would have been fired.

Dean shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through her window in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers were called to her home when a concerned neighbor worried for her safety noticed her door was open.

Police have said the officer perceived a threat when he saw someone near the window and opened fire.

Earlier Monday, family lawyer Lee Merritt called for the officer to be fired and charged in Jefferson’s killing.