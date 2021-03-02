Former West Feliciana sheriff's deputy arrested on child porn charges

BATON ROUGE - A former West Feliciana sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday for alleged possession of child pornography.

William Herrin, 60, of St. Francisville was charged with 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

Herrin's arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office.

Herrin was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center.