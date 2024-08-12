Former WBRSO employee caught stealing $150K from department released from prison

WEST BATON ROUGE - A woman who stole more than $150,000 from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was released after spending less than a year in prison.

Former WBRSO employee Mandy Miller stole $150,000 from the agency, which also receives funding from the federal government — a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Miller was sentenced to 10 months in prison with two years of supervised release. In November 2023, she had Miller had already paid $158,852 in restitution but still owes a $7,500 fine.

On Thursday, Miller was released.