95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former WBRSO employee caught stealing $150K from department released from prison

2 hours 5 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 3:40 PM August 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - A woman who stole more than $150,000 from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was released after spending less than a year in prison.

Former WBRSO employee Mandy Miller stole $150,000 from the agency, which also receives funding from the federal government a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Miller was sentenced to 10 months in prison with two years of supervised release. In November 2023, she had Miller had already paid $158,852 in restitution but still owes a $7,500 fine.

Trending News

On Thursday, Miller was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days