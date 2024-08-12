95°
Latest Weather Blog
Former WBRSO employee caught stealing $150K from department released from prison
WEST BATON ROUGE - A woman who stole more than $150,000 from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was released after spending less than a year in prison.
Former WBRSO employee Mandy Miller stole $150,000 from the agency, which also receives funding from the federal government — a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Miller was sentenced to 10 months in prison with two years of supervised release. In November 2023, she had Miller had already paid $158,852 in restitution but still owes a $7,500 fine.
Trending News
On Thursday, Miller was released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Fete-Dieu du Mississippi
-
Officials looking for 81-year-old man missing from St. Francisville home
-
Sunday Journal: 2025 Principal of the Year
-
Superintendent says East Feliciana parents can expect more engagement during new school...
-
Attorney releases statement after jury found OFI not civilly liable in Stanford...