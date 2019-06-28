81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Former waitress accused of stealing more than $2,000 from restaurant

Friday, June 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing from a seafood restaurant while she worked as a waitress.

According to the arrest report, the thefts happened between December 31, 2018, and March 1, 2019, at a location on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Authorities say that Catherine Binder "pocketed" customers money and entered the transaction as a delivery transaction so she would have a zero balance to cover up the cash payment. A manager was able to provide documentation for each transaction as well as video surveillance from inside the restaurant showing the criminal transactions.

Binder is accused of stealing $2,562.43. She was arrested and charged with theft of $1k but less than $5k.

