Former waitress accused of stealing more than $2,000 from restaurant
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing from a seafood restaurant while she worked as a waitress.
According to the arrest report, the thefts happened between December 31, 2018, and March 1, 2019, at a location on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Authorities say that Catherine Binder "pocketed" customers money and entered the transaction as a delivery transaction so she would have a zero balance to cover up the cash payment. A manager was able to provide documentation for each transaction as well as video surveillance from inside the restaurant showing the criminal transactions.
Binder is accused of stealing $2,562.43. She was arrested and charged with theft of $1k but less than $5k.
