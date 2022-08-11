Former volunteer firefighter in Madison Parish arrested for simple arson

78°
Thursday, August 11 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MADISON PARISH - A former volunteer firefighter was arrested for simple arson after allegedly igniting an abandoned mobile home in his neighborhood. 

Late in the evening of August 8, the Tallulah Fire Department responded to a reported mobile home fire. No one was injured, but fire investigators said "suspicious circumstances" led them to request the assistance of the SFM. 

An investigation conducted by the SFM and the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office revealed Faulkner to be a suspect in the case. Faulkner later revealed to deputies he was the one who had set the fire. 

The Office of the State Fire Marshal arrested Cody Faulkner, 28, on August 9 for one count of simple arson.

