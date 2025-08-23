EBRSO: Former volunteer coach arrested for groping teacher, previously accused of flashing janitor

BATON ROUGE — A former volunteer coach at Broadmoor High School was arrested for groping a teacher at the school, which he had been fired and banned from around two years before, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

On July 22, Darius Moses, 29, allegedly entered the school after hours and followed a teacher into her classroom, where he groped her.

Arrest documents show the teacher was at school preparing for the upcoming academic year. On the way to her classroom, she noticed Moses in the weight room. When she asked who he was, he falsely told her that he was a coach.

Moses allegedly then followed the teacher into her classroom, where he grabbed her around the waist and groped her, even after she pushed him away and told him to stop.

According to EBRSO, a current coach at the school recognized Moses as a former volunteer coach. Documents show that, according to the coach, Moses was fired and banned from the school nearly two years before for allegedly flashing a cleaning lady.

Moses was arrested and booked for simple battery of a teacher and remaining after forbidden.