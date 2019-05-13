81°
Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.
  
Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says he fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.
  
She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.
  
Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.
