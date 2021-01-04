70°
Former Trump campaign chairman faces charges of conspiracy against US

3 years 2 months 5 days ago Monday, October 30 2017 Oct 30, 2017 October 30, 2017 7:38 AM October 30, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

WASHINGTON-Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy against the United States and other felony charges.

The indictments unsealed Monday in Washington contain 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, failing to register as a foreign agent, false statements, and multiple counts of failing to file reports for foreign bank accounts.

Manafort, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Gates, of Richmond, Virginia, both turned themselves in to the FBI on Monday.

