Former Trump aide apologizes for 'cotton-picking' remark

5 years 3 months 1 day ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 9:28 AM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: David Bossie Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) - A former campaign aide to President Donald Trump has apologized after he told a black man and fellow guest on a Fox News show he was out of his "cotton-picking mind."

David Bossie is a former deputy manager of Trump's campaign who represents Maryland in the Republican National Committee. He made the comment to Joel Payne, a black Democratic strategist, during a "Fox and Friends" appearance Sunday.

Payne responded by saying, "I've got some relatives who picked cotton," and that he wouldn't tolerate such attacks. Bossie tweeted later Sunday that he should have chosen his words "more carefully."

He apologized to Payne, Fox News and its viewers.

A Fox News spokeswoman sent The Washington Post a statement from the network saying Bossie's comments were "deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate."

