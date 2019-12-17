Former Tiger Matt Flynn in NFL again

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - The New York Jets have signed veteran quarterback Matt Flynn, adding depth to the position with Geno Smith sidelined six to 10 weeks with a broken jaw.



The national championship winning quarterback from LSU's 2007 team took a physical with the Jets last Friday, but didn't work out for the team. The 30-year-old Flynn, who was dealing with a hamstring issue, was released by New England last week.

Flynn has parlayed seven career starts into 18 million dollars in NFL contract money after playing for Green Bay (twice), Seattle, Oakland and Buffalo.

The Jets announced the signing Wednesday, a day after general manager Mike Maccagnan said the team would look into acquiring a veteran to back up starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Smith was injured last week when then-teammate Ikemefuna Enemkpali punched him in the locker room.





