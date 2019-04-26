81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former student carrying gun arrested at school in Alabama

2 hours 35 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 April 26, 2019 11:25 AM April 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A former student has been arrested after bringing a gun to a high school near Birmingham.
  
News outlets report the 17-year-old was arrested Friday morning after staff at McAdory High School in McCalla found him in a bathroom with a loaded handgun.
  
The former student has not attended the school since December, according to school officials.
  
The school was put on lockdown, which has been lifted. No injuries were reported.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days