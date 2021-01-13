44°
Former State Rep. Steve Carter remains hospitalized with COVID-19, condition stable
BATON ROUGE - Recent Baton Rouge mayoral candidate Steve Carter remains in the hospital with the coronavirus.
Sources close to Carter say the former state representative spoke with his family on the phone Thursday and "sounded great." His condition reportedly hasn't changed in the past two days, and he is still fighting his illness without the need for a ventilator.
Carter's family confirmed Tuesday evening that the former state representative was taken to the hospital but shared few other details about his condition at the time.
The news comes a month after Carter participated in a run-off election for the East Baton Rouge mayor's office against current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
