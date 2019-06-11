Former St. Tammany sheriff arrested for aggravated rape, incest

Photo: New Orleans Advocate

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Reports say former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain has been arrested on charges of aggravated rape, aggravated incest and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Strain was apparently arrested by sheriff's deputies as he left his house Tuesday.

WWL reports an investigation into a kickback scheme last year stemmed into a whole new investigation concerning sex crimes. That investigation reportedly revealed two employees of a work-release program run by Strain’s office claimed he'd sexually abused them.

At least four accusers came forward alleging abuse over the course of decades. A former inmate also claimed a teenaged Strain sexually abused him when he was just 6 years old.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says his office will release more information at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Strain's attorney, Billy Gibbens, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials say Montgomery's office has been overseeing an investigation into Strain on allegations that he sexually abused multiple minors while in office.

Strain's bond has been set at $400,000.