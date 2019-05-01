Former St. Landry priest faces jail time for sexually abusing child

ST. LANDRY - A former priest has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with three years suspended, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual molestation of a juvenile.

KATC reports that Judge Alonzo Harris handed down the sentence.

Michael Guidry pleaded guilty in March to molesting a deacon’s son after the juvenile was given alcohol. As part of his plea, Guidry was placed on a sex offender registry.

Guidry is the former pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow. Authorities arrested him in June 2018.

In December 2018, Guidry was formally charged with molestation of a juvenile by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney.