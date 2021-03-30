Former Southern University band director's sentencing set for Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE- The former director of one of Louisiana's internationally recognized marching bands is set to appear before a judge for sentencing on Tuesday (March 30) morning.

In 2020, Nathan Haymer, the former director of Southern University's Human Jukebox pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges in federal court. Haymer admitted to submitting at least 15 fraudulent invoices to Southern University for band expenses and keeping the money for his own personal use.



The scheme went on from 2016 until 2018 and Haymer was eventually charged with federal program theft for embezzling a total of $30,000.

But this was not the former band director's only accusation of theft. Prior to his position at Southern, he reportedly worked with a high school band where over $40,000 went missing.

In 2018, when WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto asked Haymer about this, the former band director said, "I'm not perfect, I have a past. But I'm not that type of person."

At the time, when he was asked about the accusations of theft in connection with Southern Unversity, Haymer said, "I'm an honest person. I have integrity. Southern pays me well enough and there's no need for me to get kickbacks."

He now faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the federal charge.