Former Southern University band director facing federal charges after Nakamoto investigation

BATON ROUGE - A former Southern University band director at the center of multiple Investigative Unit reports is facing criminal charges.

The Department of Justice announced Friday that Nathan Haymer is facing a charge of federal program theft.

The announcement from U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin alleges Haymer "misapplied" more than $30,000 provided by the university for band expenses. The allegations against Haymer specifically accuse him of submitting false documents and invoices for phony expenses.

Haymer has been the subject of multiple reports from the WBRZ Investigative Unit, including a report in 2018, while he was still employed by the university, detailing allegations that he took kickbacks for band performances.

Federal prosecutors confirmed last year they were looking into Haymer's case after an audit found he misappropriated more than a quarter-million dollars during his time as band director.

