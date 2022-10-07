77°
Former 'Sons of Guns' star sentenced to life in prison for rapes
BATON ROUGE – Former "Sons of Guns" reality show cast member Will Hayden has been sentenced to life in prison for charges of rape.
Hayden was sentenced to life on two charges of aggravated rape and sentenced to 40 years for one charge of forcible rape. Both sentences will run concurrently. Judge Mike Erwin presided over the case.
Hayden was accused of sexually abusing a young child and another child in Livingston Parish in a separate case.
The accusations and Hayden's arrest led to the cancellation of the television show. Hayden was also removed as owner of his company, Red Jacket Firearms.
