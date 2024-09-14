78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former sheriff's deputy arrested in alleged attack on child

10 hours 57 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, September 14 2024 Sep 14, 2024 September 14, 2024 10:19 AM September 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION — A former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday, accused of injuring a child.

John Dempre, 48, was booked into Ascension Parish jail on a count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Ascension Parish sheriff's spokesman Donovan Jackson said deputies were called to a Prairieville hospital after a boy with head injuries was taken to the hospital Friday.

In 2005, when Dempre worked as an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy, he was suspended and demoted in a sweeping investigation of mishandling of evidence.

Trending News

Jail records indicate that Dempre's bond in the Ascension case has not been set.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days