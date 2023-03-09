Latest Weather Blog
Former Scotlandville star Damian Jones declares for NBA draft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt junior center Damian Jones is bypassing his final year of eligibility to enter the NBA Draft.
School officials announced Jones' decision Thursday.
The 7-foot, 245 pound Jones was All-Southeastern Conference first-team as a sophomore and junior. He ranked 24th all-time scoring 1,313 points and is second in career blocks with 167. He ranked second with 1.69 blocks per game in his career, and Jones was third all-time shooting 56.6 percent for his career.
Jones thanked his teammates and Vanderbilt in a statement. But he says he's looking forward to the chance of playing in the NBA.
He becomes the second Vanderbilt player to forego his eligibility and enter the draft. Guard Wade Baldwin IV announced his decision last week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mailboxes moved following sidewalk project, some say they're too close to street
-
ABC board says making bars 21+, getting better technology to catch fake...
-
Prosecutor accused of hurting kids in 2021 hit-and-run crash still awaiting trial
-
No foul play in Millard case does not mean no criminal charges,...
-
Numerous arrests after massive high school brawl that sent officer to hospital
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs