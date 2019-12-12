Former Saints WR Joe Horn among NFL players accused of stealing $3.4 million in healthcare fraud scheme

Photo: New Orleans Saints

WASHINGTON - Ten former NFL players have been charged with participating in an illegal scheme to drain funds from a health care benefit program for retired NFL players.

The alleged fraud targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was created to reimburse retired players (and certain immediate family members) for out-of-pocket medical care expenses.

According to official documents, the ten accused were paid over $3.4 million in false and fraudulent claims between June 2017 and December 2018.

Those charged in the indictment are:

-Robert McCune, 40, of Riverdale, Georgia- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and nine counts of health care fraud.

-John Eubanks, 36, of Cleveland, Mississippi- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud.

-Tamarick Vanover, 45, of Tallahassee, Florida- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud.

-Carlos Rogers, 38, of Alpharetta, Georgia- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud.

-Clinton Portis, 38, of McLean, Virginia- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud.

-Ceandris Brown, 36, of Fresno, Texas- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud.

-James Butler, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud.

-Fredrick Bennett, 35, of Port Wentworth, Georgia- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud.

-Correll Buckhalter, 41, of Colleyville, Texas- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.

-Etric Pruitt, 38, of Theodore, Alabama- charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.

The government says it also intends to charge former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, 47, with conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said the following of the scheme, “The defendants are alleged to have developed and executed a fraudulent scheme to undermine a health care benefit plan established by the NFL – one established to help their former teammates and colleagues pay for legitimate medical expenses.”

“The defendants allegedly submitted false claims to the plan and obtained money for expensive medical equipment that was never purchased or received, depriving that plan of valuable resources to help others meet their medical needs. We have prioritized the investigation and prosecution of health care fraud in our office, and we appreciate the partnership we share with the Criminal Division and the FBI in pursuing these important matters.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by the Health Care Fraud Unit of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.