Former probation officer convicted of tampering with city worker's drug test for cash
BAKER - A former court probation officer has been convicted of rigging a city employee's drug test in exchange for a bribe.
According to the state Inspector General's office, 56-year-old Peron McCastle was found guilty of public bribery last week.
McCastle had been accused of tampering with a city worker's mandatory drug test. In a recorded meeting, McCastle told the employee the test had come back positive, but he had reported it as negative.
In exchange for completing the paperwork, McCastle then demanded an unspecified amount of cash.
McCastle was convicted of public bribery, an offense punishable by up to five years in prison. His sentencing is set for November 15.
