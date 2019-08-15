Former prison guard gets 18-month sentence for striking handcuffed inmates

ST. GABRIEL - Two former state prison guards were sentenced Thursday for their roles in the assault of a handcuffed inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in 2017.

Adrian Almodovar III and Charles Philson III previously pleaded guilty to depriving the inmate of his constitutional rights, according to the Department of Justice.

During his plea, Almodovar admitted to unlawfully striking the inmate on multiple occasions while the inmate was handcuffed. He also admitted to failing to intervene to stop his fellow correctional officers from using unlawful force on that same inmate. Additionally, he admitted to striking a second handcuffed inmate in the head.

Philson previously pleaded guilty to witnessing other correctional officers using unlawful force on the inmate and failing to intervene to stop them.

Almodovar was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Philson was sentenced to 12 months probation.