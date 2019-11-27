Former President Jimmy Carter discharged from Emory University Hospital

Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory Hospital, Wednesday morning.

Doctors performed successful surgery on the 95-year-old, effectively relieving pressure on his brain, which had been caused by a subdural hematoma.

Doctors say the hematoma was associated with Carter’s recent falls.

The first fall occurred in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. He fell again on Oct. 6, hitting his head in an injury that required 14 stitches.

President Carter was briefly hospitalized again later that month when he fractured his pelvis on Oct. 21.

Now, Carter’s representatives say he and his wife plan to spend Thanksgiving at their home in Plains, Georgia while he recovers.

Carter was president from 1977 to 1981, he also won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work.