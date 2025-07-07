88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Port Allen Councilwoman Clerice Lacy passes away; community mourns

50 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 11:19 AM July 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - Former Councilwoman Clerice Lacy passed away over the weekend, Port Allen city officials said. 

Lacy died Saturday, July 5.

Social media posts from Lacy's close friends and family say she was an intelligent, dedicated and caring woman. 

In 2024, she came forward to WBRZ and spoke about alleged election tampering, saying that she was asked to help convince another council member to step out of the race. She said it went against who she was and what she stood for. 

Trending News

Funeral arrangements will be posted here when they are announced. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days