Former politician denied parole for sex crimes involving a juvenile

ST. FRANCISVILLE - David Opperman, a former politician from St. Francisville, went in front of the parole board after pleading guilty to two counts of indecency involving juveniles in 2022.

Opperman was first arrested in 2020 for charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and at the time, he argued the charges were political retaliation after campaigning against District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla.

"I'm not the same man I was back then when I committed my criminal conduct," Opperman said. "I say to anyone and everyone that I have harmed directly or indirectly - the vice of pride [that] fueled my life is dead in me and has been with a devotion, making amends and serving others in any and every way."

Opperman was convicted of forcing himself onto a 15-year-old more than twenty years ago, and his victim says the assault still affects her to this day.

“David Opperman inflicted pain and trauma that has stayed with me well beyond the time since the events occurred. the impact of this crime has been lasting, affecting my mental and emotional wellbeing, my relationships, and my sense of safety,” the victim said against Opperman.

When the time came for the board to vote, they ultimately denied Opperman parole.