Former police officer pleads not guilty after arrest for tasing handcuffed suspect

PORT ALLEN - A police officer who resigned after he was caught on video tasing a man in handcuffs entered a not guilty plea Wednesday.

Officer Nolan Dehon left the Port Allen Police Department earlier this year after the incident happened in March. He was arrested later on charges related to the incident.

The man who was tased, 67-year-old Izell Richardson, told WBRZ he broke the window of a house he owned on Avenue C because his keys were locked inside. Officers placed him in handcuffs after responding to the disturbance.

Body cameras captured the encounter on video.

"This is my house," Richardson was heard saying. "I'm paying for this house. I bought everything here. I got a bad back. Don't grab me."

Video showed Richardson was initially cooperative with police but Dehon tased him after Richardson began shouting "help."

"Scream again. Go ahead, scream," Dehon was heard telling Richardson.

Dehon tased Richardson twice after he started shouting again.

Dehon was later charged with malfeasance and aggravated battery for the incident. He is expected back in court later this year.