Former Playboy model arrested in La. for possession of meth

Tuesday, June 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: New York Daily News

OUACHITA PARISH - A former Playboy Playmate was arrested in Louisiana following a traffic stop on Friday.

The News Star reports that Valerie Mason was arrested after deputies pulled over a vehicle in Ouachita Parish. Authorities say the deputies reported seeing a vehicle traveling on Lenwill Road with one brake light out.

The people in the vehicle were Steven Mulholland, Brandon Link, and Mason. Reports say Mason was in the passenger seat.

Deputies found a plastic container holding about two grams of suspected methamphetamine in the passenger door panel. They also found two hypodermic needles in Mulholland's pocket.

All three suspects were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Mason was released on a $3,000 bond on Saturday.

The New York Daily News reports that Mason appeared in the Playboy magazine and in five episodes of "The Girls Next Door."

