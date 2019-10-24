63°
Former OLOL Foundation's chief fundraiser sentenced to 33 months in federal prison
BATON ROUGE - John Paul Funes, once acting as Our Lady of the Lake Foundation's chief fundraiser, has been sentenced to 33 months in Federal prison following his conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.
Funes was in court on Thursday morning, with Judge John W. deGravelles delivering his sentencing. After the sentencing, Funes presented a cashiers check for $796, 309.
Funes has a cashiers check for $796K he plans to hand over. https://t.co/dTHePlEkx7— Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) October 24, 2019
