Former Oklahoma officer found guilty of murdering his police chief

Michael Nealey

PENSACOLA, Florida - A former Oklahoma police officer was found guilty Wednesday (March 31) in the death of his police chief while they attended a law enforcement conference in Pensacola, Florida, in 2019, CNN reports.

A Florida jury found former police officer, Michael Nealey guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 44-year-old Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller, and court records indicate that Nealey's sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

In November of 2019, Chief Miller was found dead at a Florida hotel on Pensacola Beach, where he and Officer Nealey had been attending a law enforcement conference.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies say they'd responded to a call about a fight at the hotel where Nealey and Miller were staying for the conference.

During Nealey's trial, prosecutors said that the medical examiner determined Miller was beaten and strangled or suffocated to death, WEAR reported.

Arrest documents say deputies found Miller lying on the floor of the hotel room, unresponsive with no pulse and that Nealey was also lying on the ground nearby.



The documents go on to reveal that Miller’s face was beaten and his right eye was completely swollen, and that there were no other apparent injuries to his body.

A day later, deputies reportedly arrested Nealey on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Throughout Nealey's trial, prosecutors argued that extreme levels of intoxication were involved that night, and a forensic toxicologist testified that both men had blood alcohol concentration levels about four times the legal limit to drive, the affiliate reported.

During the trial's closing arguments, prosecutor Trey Myers pointed to the facts of the case, saying, "Only two people were in that room. One of them is dead and one of them is on trial."

According to CNN, Nealey did not take the stand in his defense.

The trial began Monday with jury selection and lasted a day and a half before the jury returned a guilty verdict.

According to CNN, Miller had been serving as chief of police since 2007; he was a husband and the father of three children.