59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former NFL player's son indicted for deadly 2022 hit-and-run crash

2 hours 46 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2024 Mar 11, 2024 March 11, 2024 6:33 PM March 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The son of a former NFL player was indicted for a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Oct. 2022. 

Indictments filed in February said that Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville was formally charged with hit and run driving that caused a serious bodily injury or death. A grand jury chose not to act on charging Brister with negligent homicide. 

Brister, the son of former NFL player Walter "Bubby" Brister, was arrested after hitting 44-year-old Jude Jarreau on Oct. 9, 2022, near the corner of Ben Hur Road and Burbank Drive. Jarreau died at the scene and Brister left before police arrived. 

Trending News

Several days later, Brister surrendered himself to police and was arrested for felony hit-and-run driving. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days