Former NFL player's son indicted for deadly 2022 hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE - The son of a former NFL player was indicted for a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Oct. 2022.
Indictments filed in February said that Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville was formally charged with hit and run driving that caused a serious bodily injury or death. A grand jury chose not to act on charging Brister with negligent homicide.
Brister, the son of former NFL player Walter "Bubby" Brister, was arrested after hitting 44-year-old Jude Jarreau on Oct. 9, 2022, near the corner of Ben Hur Road and Burbank Drive. Jarreau died at the scene and Brister left before police arrived.
Several days later, Brister surrendered himself to police and was arrested for felony hit-and-run driving.
