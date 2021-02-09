Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Marty Schottenheimer Photo: Cleveland Browns/YouTube

A legendary figure in the sports arena, Marty Schottenheimer, has died at the age of 77.

According to CNN, the respected NFL head coach who maintained his role for a total of 21 seasons,

succumbed to his battle with Alzheimer's disease on Monday, Feb. 8.

Schottenheimer coached the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons and finished with a 101-58-1 regular season record before being inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2010.

"Our family and the entire Chiefs Kingdom mourn the loss of Marty Schottenheimer, and our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his wonderful wife Pat and the entire Schottenheimer family today," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Marty will rightfully be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but his legacy extends far beyond his winning percentage. He was a passionate leader who cared deeply for his players and coaches, and his influence on the game can still be seen today on a number of coaching staffs around the league."

Hunt added, "Marty will always hold a special place in the history of the Chiefs, and he will be dearly missed by all of us who were blessed to call him a friend."

The NFL also expressed its condolences on Twitter, "We mourn the loss of the legendary Marty Schottenheimer."

Schottenheimer coached three other teams: the Cleveland Browns for five seasons, the Washington franchise for a season, and five season with the San Diego Chargers.

A statement from the Cleveland Browns said, "As a head coach, he led the organization to four playoff appearances and three divisional titles, but it was his tough, hard-nosed, never give up the fight attitude the team embodied that endeared him to Browns fans and often led to thrilling victories. His impact on the game of football was not only felt in Northeast Ohio but across the entire NFL. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Pat, and his entire family."

Schottenheimer is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, his children Kristen and Brian, and four grandchildren.