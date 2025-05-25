Latest Weather Blog
Former New Roads Police officer arrested for allegedly pawning department-issued firearms
NEW ROADS — A New Roads Police officer was arrested for malfeasance and fired after he allegedly pawned two guns issued to him by the police department.
New Roads Police Chief Louis Hamilton said the investigation began after he noticed Officer Stacy Paul, 26, was behind on reports and had changed his behavior. It led to him placing Paul on administrative leave.
Hamilton said managers discovered two firearms were missing during a routine inventory check.
“They were assigned to him. We notified him that they needed to be returned, and he said that he did not have them,” Hamilton said.
Investigators said Paul pawned an AR-15 and department-issued 9-millimeter handguns at two Baton Rouge pawn shops — Cash America on Government Street and Pelican Pawn on Gardere Lane.
Hamilton said this is not the first time Paul has pawned firearms.
“We found out that he had firearms from St. Gabriel and White Castle. He pawned those as well,” Hamilton said.
WBRZ reached out to both departments. Chief Kevin Ambeau said his department is looking into the matter, but believes that Paul correctly turned in all his equipment.
Hamilton said as a public servant, he must hold his officers accountable.
“I can't compromise the integrity of the public and the citizens in the city to protect an officer. I won't do it,” he said.
