Former New Orleans mayor Moon Landrieu dies at 92

Moon Landrieu (left) via Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Moon Landrieu, a former mayor of New Orleans and father of several statewide and national lawmakers, died Monday morning, according to WWL-TV. He was 92.

Landrieu, who became mayor in 1970 and served two terms, ushered in a new era of politics and government in that city. Among his biggest moves was hiring some of the first Black employees at City Hall.

A lifelong politician, he served not only as mayor but in the Louisiana Legislature and on the New Orleans City Council. He was named President Jimmy Carter's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development after he left the mayor's office.

He was the father of nine children, including former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu and Mitch Landrieu, former New Orleans mayor and Louisiana lieutenant governor. Mitch Landrieu now serves as President Joe Biden's infrastructure czar.

Funeral arrangements are pending, WWL reported.