Former New Orleans EMT says Uber driver punched him in the face

A Former New Orleans EMT is returning to his Boston home injured after a violent altercation with an Uber driver.

Joe Canizaro, who moved back to Boston three months ago after spending six years with New Orleans EMS, said he was attacked by his Uber driver after complaining about what he considered to be reckless driving.

"My driver acted like he was qualifying for the Indy 500," Canizaro wrote in a Facebook post.

Canizaro said when he exited the vehicle, the driver "chased [him] down" and punched him in the face. He said he was knocked to the ground, causing cuts to his hand, elbow and knee.

"I was never aggressive and never touched him, but he still decided to punch me in the face," Canizaro said.

Canizaro told The Advocate he reported the incident to New Orleans police. In his Facebook post, he claimed NOPD issued a warrant for the arrest of the driver "immediately." The Advocate confirmed with NOPD a report had been filed for simple battery, but could not confirm whether an arrest warrant had been issued.

After the incident, Canizaro said Uber blocked him from the application for being "a bad passenger."