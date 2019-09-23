Latest Weather Blog
Former NBA Player, Andre Emmett, shot and killed
The Dallas Police Department reports that former NBA player, Andre Emmett, was killed early Monday morning in Dallas.
Around 2:30 a.m., Emmett was "approached by two unknown suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence in the 1800 block of North Prairie Avenue. The suspects displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which the victim was shot as he ran away from the suspects," Dallas police said in a statement. Witnesses told police they saw two suspects flee the scene after getting into a white Chrysler 300.
A passerby called 911 after seeing Emmett several-hundred feet from his home. The former NBA player was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Emmett, the No. 35 pick in the 2004 NBA draft, played for the Memphis Grizzlies and (then New Jersey) Nets during his career. He also played for several NBA developmental league teams and spent much of his career overseas. He was 37 years old.
