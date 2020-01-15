73°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess dies
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed former Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess has died.
Burgess served on the Metro Council from 1997-2007. She was also Chief Operating Officer of the Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.
Baton Rouge lost a committed public servant today with the passing of former Councilwoman Lorri Burgess. She was a passionate advocate for our community. My most heartfelt prayers and condolences are extended to her family and loved ones during this time. pic.twitter.com/rdnJImcPFZ— Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) January 15, 2020